Mandatory evacuations issued for 245,000 Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. - Gov. Ralph Northam announced mandatory evacuations will be in place for some parts of Virginia as Hurricane Florence approaches.

Coastal Zone A, which contains 245,000 people, is under the evacuation order.

Zone A contains parts of Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

The evacuations begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Northam said that Zone A is the lowest-lying, most flood-prone area of the four zones.

Three-hundred-thousand people live in Zone B, which officials said they reviewed for evacuations.

Those being evacuated are being told to go inland and move to higher ground.

Officials announced they will not implement the I-64 contraflow plan due to Florence.

Click here to view Virginia's Evacuation Zone Lookup Tool

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.