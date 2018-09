NEW BERN, NC - SEPTEMBER 13: Michael Nelson floats in a boat made from a metal tub and fishing floats after the Neuse River went over its banks and flooded his street during Hurricane Florence September 13, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina.…

NEW BERN, N.C. - A news station in New Bern, North Carolina was evacuated around 7:30 Thursday night due to flooding in the area caused by Hurricane Florence.

According to WRAL, employees at WCTI, an ABC-affiliated news station, were forced out of the station by flood waters.

A spokesperson for the station said that roads surrounding the building were starting to flood and a skeleton crew would stay at the station to provide news coverage of the storm to residents.