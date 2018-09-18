Parts of Blue Ridge Parkway now open after Hurricane Florence closure

ROANOKE, Va. - Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway are now open after Hurricane Florence went through the Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee.

The National Park Service announced Tuesday that the following sections are now open:

• MP 0 at Shenandoah National Park to MP 29 at VA Route 603

• MP 105.8 at US Route 460 to MP 121.4 at US Route 220

• MP 290.8 at Green Hill Rd. to MP 317.5 at US HWY 221 including Linville Falls

• MP 375.7 at Ox Creek Rd. to MP 469 at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Click here to view real-time Blue Ridge Parkway closures.

Campgrounds in these sections will reopen on Wednesday at noon, while NPS says other campgrounds, and visitor facilities, will reopen pending assessments and any necessary clean-up of storm debris.

The remaining sections of the Parkway are still closed to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Anyone looking to take a drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway this weekend is out of luck.

The National Park Service announced that beginning at 8 p.m. Friday the entire 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway and all associated facilities will be closed in anticipation of high winds and heavy rains due to the remnants of Hurricane Florence.

The only exceptions to the closure will be the Pisgah Inn and Peaks of Otter Lodge. Access to Pisgah Inn will be via US-276 only, while access to Peaks of Otter Lodge will be via VA-43 only.

During this closure, all scheduled ranger programs and special events and uses are canceled.

This includes concerts at Humpback Rocks, Roanoke Mountain and Mabry Mill as well as the Overmountain Victory Celebration at the Museum of NC Minerals.

This closure will remain in effect until further notice.

