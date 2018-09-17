Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, more under flash flood warning

ROANOKE, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Roanoke and many surrounding areas to the south.

The warning covers the cities of Danville, Salem, Roanoke and Martinsville, as well as Roanoke, Pittsylvania, Henry and Franklin counties.

Parts of Floyd and Patrick counties are also under the warning which expires at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

At 8:26 p.m. Sunday, radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen in some parts of the warned area.

