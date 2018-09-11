Schools already announcing closings ahead of Florence's potential arrival

With the potential for parts of Southwest and Central Virginia to be affected by Hurricane Florence, some school districts have already announced cancellations.
- Alleghany County - Closed Thursday and Friday
- Pulaski County - Closed Thursday and Friday. The goal is to reopen Monday
- Halifax County - Closed Thursday and Friday
- Charlotte County - Closed Thursday and Friday
- Craig County - Closed Thursday and Friday
- Averett University - University closing beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday through the weekend
Below is our full list of closures, which will likely grow
