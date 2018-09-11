Hurricane Florence

Schools already announcing closings ahead of Florence's potential arrival

Three districts have canceled class, beginning Thursday

By Jeff Williamson - Digital Content Manager

With the potential for parts of Southwest and Central Virginia to be affected by Hurricane Florence, some school districts have already announced cancellations. 

  • Alleghany County - Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Pulaski County - Closed Thursday and Friday. The goal is to reopen Monday
  • Halifax County - Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Charlotte County - Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Craig County - Closed Thursday and Friday
  • Averett University - University closing beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday through the weekend

Below is our full list of closures, which will likely grow

 

