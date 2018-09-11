Schools already announcing closings ahead of Florence's potential arrival

With the potential for parts of Southwest and Central Virginia to be affected by Hurricane Florence, some school districts have already announced cancellations.

Alleghany County - Closed Thursday and Friday

Pulaski County - Closed Thursday and Friday. The goal is to reopen Monday

Halifax County - Closed Thursday and Friday

Charlotte County - Closed Thursday and Friday

Craig County - Closed Thursday and Friday

Averett University - University closing beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday through the weekend

Below is our full list of closures, which will likely grow

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.