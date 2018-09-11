Hurricane Florence

Emergency declaration granted for Commonwealth as Virginians anxiously await Florence's landfall

RICHMOND, Va. - The Commonwealth will be receiving some help from the federal government as Hurricane Florence looms, according to Gov. Ralph Northam. 

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the governor announced that President Donald Trump has granted an emergency declaration for the Commonwealth, which will provide federal resources as part of Virginia's response to Hurricane Florence. 

The declaration allows FEMA to coordinate disaster relief operations and provide further assistance. 

President Trump granted the emergency declaration the day after members of Virginia's congressional delegation called on him to do so. 

