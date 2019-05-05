Hurricane Hunters to visit Roanoke this week

ROANOKE, Va. - The 2019 Hurricane Awareness Tour makes a stop in Roanoke on Wednesday, May 8. If you or anyone you know is interested in meteorology, specifically hurricanes, or aviation - this is a perfect opportunity to come out.

It's free to the public, and tours of the USAF WC-130J (pictured above) and NOAA WP-3D aircraft will be held between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

You can talk with the pilots, crew members, as well as National Hurricane Center staff throughout the event.

Steve Keighton, from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, told 10 News that this is a perfect opportunity not just to get to tour the aircraft but to get a better understanding of tropical systems in our area.

After all, we did just face the effects of both Florence and Michael in 2018.

StormTeam 10 meteorologists Jeff Haniewich and Chris Michaels will be on hand as well.

