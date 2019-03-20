Hurricane names Florence, Michael retired after 2018 season

ROANOKE, Va. - Florence and Michael became household names in September and October of 2018 for all the wrong reasons. Now, they're names we'll never hear again with regards to future storms.

The World Meteorological Organization voted to retire those storm names, as they did with Harvey, Irma and Maria after the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Names are cycled through every six years and are retired once a storm is deemed so destructive, that recycling the names would be insensitive.

In 2024, these two names will be replaced with Francine and Milton. Since 1953, more than 80 names have been retired.

Between the two storms, 96 people were killed in the East coast. Florence made landfall in September near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina as a Category 1 and dumped two-to-three feet of rain on some places. Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, Florida as a strong Category 4 hurricane in October.

