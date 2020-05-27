Tropical Storm Bertha Forms Near The Coast Of South Carolina

Location 30 miles ESE of Charleston South Carolina Wind 45 mph Heading NW at 9 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 79.4W, 32.7N

Discussion

At 830 a.m. EDT (1230 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Bertha was located near latitude 32.7 north, longitude 79.4 west. Bertha is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. On the forecast track the center of Bertha will move onshore in the warning area in the next few hours and the move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later today and into west-central North Carolina by tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Bertha is expected to weaken to a tropical depression after moving inland and become a remnant low tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Watches and Warnings

Changes with this advisory:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of South Carolina from edisto beach to south santee river.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * edisto beach sc to south santee river sc

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning, in this case in the next few hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Land Hazards

Rainfall: Bertha is expected to produce total rain accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 8 inches across eastern and central South Carolina into west central to far southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia. This rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

Wind: tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warning area in the next couple of hours.