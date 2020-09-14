New Tropical Depression Forms Over The Far Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 330 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading N at 6 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 28.3W, 18.5N

Discussion

At 900 AM CVT (1000 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Twenty-One was located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 28.3 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this motion is forecast to continue into this afternoon, followed by a turn toward the northwest tonight, with a west-northwestward motion expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening could occur today and tonight, and the depression could briefly become a tropical storm during that time. Weakening is expected to begin by Tuesday night, if not sooner, and continue into Wednesday and Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 6:19 Monday Morning, September 14th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.