Subtropical Storm Ana Forms Just Northeast Of Bermuda

Location 200 miles NE of Bermuda Wind 45 mph Heading WSW at 3 mph Pressure 29.71 Coordinates 62.2W, 34.2N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected tonight and Sunday. Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) north of the center.