Subtropical Storm Ana Forms Just Northeast Of Bermuda

|Location
|200 miles NE of Bermuda
|Wind
|45 mph
|Heading
|WSW at 3 mph
|Pressure
|29.71
|Coordinates
|62.2W, 34.2N
Discussion
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.2 North, longitude 62.2 West. The storm is moving toward the west-southwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A continued slow and erratic motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster northeastward motion on Sunday and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, but gradual weakening is expected tonight and Sunday. Ana is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.
Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km) north of the center.