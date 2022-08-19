Disturbance Heading Toward The Tamaulipas Mexico Coast

Location 230 miles SSE of Mouth Of The Rio Grande Wind 35 mph Heading NW at 14 mph Pressure 29.83 Coordinates 95.8W, 22.8N

Discussion

At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude 22.8 North, longitude 95.8 West. The system is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). A northwestward to north-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected through Sunday. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to reach the coast of northeastern Mexico late this afternoon and then move across the Rio Grande Valley tonight and Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. The disturbance could still strengthen slightly and become a tropical storm today before reaching the coast of northeastern Mexico. * Formation chance through 48 hours, high, 70 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days, high, 70 percent.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 3:43 Saturday Night, August 20th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * The Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan northward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande * The Lower Texas coast from Port Mansfield southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 to 24 hours.

For storm information specific to your area in the United States, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. For storm information specific to your area outside of the United States, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Tropics Models at 4:01 Saturday Night, August 20th

Land Hazards

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to occur in the warning area beginning this afternoon or evening.

RAINFALL: The disturbance is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with isolated totals of 5 inches, along the eastern coast of Mexico from the northern portions of the state of Veracruz across the state of Tamaulipas to Nuevo Leon through today. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in South Texas through Sunday morning, with continuing uncertainty in how far north and west these amounts will be realized. The potential exists for flash flooding elsewhere along the track of the disturbance.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide,

Mouth of Rio Grande to Port Mansfield TX, 1-2 ft

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances. For information specific to your area, please see products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 2 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of northeastern Mexico near and to the north of where the center makes landfall.

SURF: Swells generated by this system are forecast to affect eastern Mexico and southern Texas this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.