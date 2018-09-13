Subtropical Storm Joyce Moving Slowly Southwestward Over the Northeast Atlantic

Discussion

At 1100 p.m. AST (0300 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Joyce was located near latitude 34.1 north, longitude 42.6 west. The storm is moving toward the southwest near 6 mph (9 km/h). A slow southwestward motion is expected for the next couple of days. A turn toward the northeast with a rapid increase in forward motion is forecast to occur over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Joyce is forecast to become a tropical storm within the next day or so.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center, mainly to the northwest.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).