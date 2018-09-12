Helene Expected to Gradually Weaken Over the Cooler Waters of the Eastern Atlantic

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Helene was located near latitude 17.2 north, longitude 34.9 west. Helene is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue tonight with a turn toward the north-northwest on Wednesday. Thereafter, Helene should recurve northeastward with increasing forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast, and Helene should weaken to a tropical storm on Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 968 mb (28.59 inches).