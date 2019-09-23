New Tropical Depression Forms In The Far Eastern Atlantic

Discussion

At 1100 p.m. AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 10.8 north, longitude 20.9 west. The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A general motion toward the west is expected through Monday, with a motion toward the west-northwest expected Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression should pass well south of the cabo verde islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady strengthening is expected, with the depression forecast to become a tropical storm on Monday and a hurricane by Tuesday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).