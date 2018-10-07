A Tropical Depression Expected to Form in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea Tonight or Sunday, Heavy Rains Heading For Western Cuba

Discussion At 700 p.m. CDT (0000 UTC), the area of low pressure was centered near latitude 18.3 north, longitude 86.6 west. The system appears to be moving northward near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this general motion is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the low or the tropical cyclone should move near the eastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico tonight through Sunday night, and then move into the southern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the system is expected to become a tropical depression later tonight or on Sunday and a tropical storm on Sunday night. A reconnaissance plane will investigate the system on Sunday. * formation chance through 48 hours, high, 100 percent * formation chance through 5 days, high, 100 percent The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

Satellite

Watches and Warnings Changes with this advisory: None. Summary of watches and warnings in effect: A tropical storm warning is in effect for, * the cuban provinces of pinar del rio and the isle of youth A tropical storm watch is in effect for, * the coast of Mexico from tulum to cabo catoche A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Models