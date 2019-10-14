New Tropical Depression Forms Southeast Of The Cabo Verde Islands

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of newly formed Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 13.2 north, longitude 20.2 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of the depression is expected to pass over or near the eastern cabo verde islands on Tuesday, and pass near the central portion of those islands Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by early Tuesday morning. Rapid weakening is forecast to begin by Wednesday morning when the cyclone will be moving away from the cabo verde islands.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).