Subtropical Storm Rebekah Forms Over The North Atlantic

Subtropical Storm

Subtropical Storm

745 miles W of The Azores

Wind

Pressure

45 mph

29.15

Heading

Coordinates

E at 13 mph

40.7W, 38.3N

Discussion

At 500 p.m. AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Rebekah was located near latitude 38.3 north, longitude 40.7 west. Rebekah is moving toward the east near 13 mph (20 km/h) and is forecast to turn toward the east-northeast tonight. A turn back toward the east and east-southeast is anticipated on Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated for the next day or so. Gradual weakening is anticipated thereafter, and Rebekah is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Friday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

Watches and Warnings

Interests in the Azores should monitor the progress of Rebekah.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Rebekah is forecast to be a post-tropical cyclone when it moves near the Azores in a day or so. Please see products issued by the portuguese institute for the sea and atmosphere (ipma) for hazard information in the Azores related to Rebekah.