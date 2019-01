ROANOKE, Va - If snow has changed over to ice or rain, most of the accumulations of snow are done. Light snow will push back in later Sunday afternoon. Light accumulations of snow, mainly under an inch will be possible through Monday.

Roads will likely be icy through the day Sunday.

The commute will still likely be a messy one Monday. Side streets may not be touched by road crews and re-freezing is possible on heavily traveled highways.

