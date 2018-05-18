Impressive rainfall amounts lead to flash flooding

ROANOKE, Va - Rain has been falling almost non-stop since Wednesday. The persistent tropical rain has led to some very impressive rainfall amounts over the last three days. Area streams, creeks and rivers have jumped out of their banks and have caused flooding.

Here are some rainfall reports as of 11 a.m. Friday.

On Thursday, at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, the daily rainfall record was broken with 2.71 inches of rain falling.

More than 5.5 inches of rain has fallen at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport since Tuesday. To put that into perspective, that's more rain than all of April and the first two weeks of May.

