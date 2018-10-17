Increasing sun today, turning cooler Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - The sun will come back out through the course of the morning as cooler, drier air lagging behind our cold front from yesterday plunges through. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper-60s. As this cooler air moves in, the winds will also turn gusty, to at times gusting around 30 mph this afternoon and evening. Patchy frost will be possible in the Highlands.

Widespread frost will be possible as temperatures area-wide head to the 30s Friday morning. Evn colder air arrives late in the weekend.

