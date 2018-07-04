Independence Day forecast

ROANOKE, Va - Temperatures are off to another steamy start as the upper-80s and lower-90s stay with us on America's birthday. That heat and humidity will stay with us for the entirety of the Fourth.

Other than a stray storm late this afternoon and early evening, most of the area stays dry for grilling.

All of the area is dry for fireworks tonight.

Better rain chances arrive Thursday and especially Friday as a cold front pushes through the area. sunshine increases for the weekend and more comfortable air returns for the third and fourth round of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

