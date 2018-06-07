International Space Station flies over Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. - It's certainly not rare for the International Space Station to fly over. It's still really cool when it happens, though.

At 9:57 p.m. Thursday, it will appear in our northwest sky. If you've never seen it, it looks like a non-blinking star that travels quickly across the night sky. This time around, it will take about five minutes for the I.S.S. to fade out of sight.

You don't need any telescope to see it. Just find a somewhat dark spot, give your eyes some time to adjust and enjoy.

Dry air over the region should help provide a mainly clear sky by the time the space station begins its flight over the region.

