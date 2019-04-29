International Space Station to fly over Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. - While it's something that happens fairly often, it's still really cool when it does happen. The International Space station will fly over our region Tuesday morning around 5:30.

You don't need any special telescope or binoculars to view it.

All you have to do is go outside, and look toward the west/southwest sky. You'll see a non-blinking dot moving quickly across the sky. It will do so for about five minutes, before disappearing above the earth's horizon.

Temperatures around that time will be in the 50s, so only a light coat is needed. Otherwise, we're looking at the potential for near-record heat Tuesday afternoon.

For more on that, be sure to click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.