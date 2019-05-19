International Space Station to fly over twice Monday

ROANOKE, Va. - If you missed out on seeing the I.S.S. fly over the past few days, you still have a chance to see it again Monday.

At 4:42 a.m. Monday, the International Space Station will start in the west-northwest sky and fly across for about six minutes.

At 9:21 p.m. Monday, the International Space Station will start in the west-southwest sky and fly across again for six minutes.

If you've never seen it before, you can't miss it. It's a fast-moving, non-blinking light. (I just saw it Saturday evening.)

After 10:30 or 11 p.m., you should also look east toward the moon. To the right of it, Jupiter will be shining brightly. Antares is a bright star that will be shining a little farther to the right.

Lastly, the moon and Saturn will appear very close to each other before sunrise Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Saturn doesn't shine quite as bright as Jupiter, but you'll still notice it. The moon doesn't set until about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.