International Space Station to make two passes over our region

ROANOKE, Va. - With a clear sky in the forecast the next two nights, it will be pretty easy to spot the International Space Station flying over the area.

Thursday Night

Thursday night, the I.S.S. will start in the west-southwest sky around 8:36. It will take about five minutes for it to cross the sky.

Friday Night

Friday night, the I.S.S. will start in the southwest sky around 7:58. It will take about 6 minutes for it to cross the sky.

Make sure to set an alarm a few minutes beforehand, so you can allow your eyes time to adjust to the night sky. Maybe grab the kids, and use it as an educational opportunity!

