Isolated storms today; Turning hot, humid for Mother's Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - An isolated storm is possible as we close out the work week, but they will not be as widespread or as intense as the ones we saw Thursday. Highs Friday afternoon climb back into the mid-80s.

MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND:

The heat continues to build over the holiday weekend with temperatures topping out around 90 both Saturday and Sunday and getting close to 90 once again Monday. This weekend also looks to feature the most humid air we have felt so far in 2018.

NEXT WEEK:

We'll be dodging showers for a good portion of the upcoming work week as a disturbance, currently near Cuba, sends tropical mositure in our direction.

That tropical moisture from the Carribbean will stream into the eastern third of the country starting Monday and especially during the middle part of next week.

High temperatures in that time period will fall back to the low-80s, but we will still keep the humidity around as the air is tropical in nature.

