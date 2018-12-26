Jack Frost nippin' at your nose overnight

ROANOKE, Va. - Hope you all had a Merry Christmas! The weather certainly provided.

With a clear sky and calm wind, temperatures drop into the 20s by Wednesday morning. This may mean you taking an extra couple minutes to defrost the windshield. Otherwise, expect sunshine and temperatures near the half-dollar mark during the afternoon.

Soak it up while you can. Clouds re-enter Thursday, with rain not far behind.

Moisture moving in from the Gulf and the Atlantic meets up with a slow-moving cold front. This will likely provide us with rounds of rain Thursday night through at least mid-day Friday.

A widespread 1-2" of rain is looking likely, which is not what we need after 16 places have broken their yearly rainfall records.

However, it would take 3" of rain or more for flash flooding to become a major concern. Since 3" may happen on an isolated basis, we'll put the flash flood risk at 'isolated' for now.

Keep checking back for updates. Another round of rain or two is possible, before we can finally close the book on 2018.

