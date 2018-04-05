Jacket worthy weather for opening night in Salem

ROANOKE, Va - The boys of summer will be feeling more like the boys of winter for the first weekend of Baseball.

The Salem Red Sox kick off the 2018 season tonight in Salem. First pitch is 7:05 tonight. Temperatures at first pitch will be in the low to mid 50s. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s by the end of the game.

It will be warmer for Friday's game, but a light, stray shower will be possible. Steady rain and even snow move in on Saturday. The weather clears out for the finale with the Buies Creek Astros.

