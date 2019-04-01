January-like start to April, warm up coming soon

ROANOKE, Va. - The breeze on this first morning of April has sent wind chill values into the teens and 20s. Sunshine will only help temperatures rebound into the low-50s.

The breeze will subside late tonight and overnight as clouds push in this evening to make way for slight rain chances Tuesday.

Rain will mainly affect coastal areas of North Carolina and Virginia Tuesday, but a few showers or stray snowflakes will be possible along and east of the Blue Ridge.

By Wednesday, we'll be flirting with the 70s once again.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.