ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures climb back into the 80s as we welcome in the 5th month of year. There’s much more warmth, borderline heat where Tuesday will come from. Highs climb back to the mid-80s Wednesday and near 90 Thursday.

After only 4 80 degree days this year, we will likely have 4 more by the end of the current work week. We had 13 80 degree days in Roanoke to this point last year.

