If you were up early Wednesday morning, you probably noticed a bright "star" near the moon. That star was actually Jupiter.

If you missed it, don't worry. You'll get to catch it, along with Saturn, in the early Thursday morning sky.

With high pressure over the area, the sky will be clear enough for a good view. Sunrise isn't until 7:12 a.m. Thursday, so if you find yourself awake before then - look up!

