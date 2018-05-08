Jupiter shines bright in Tuesday night sky

ROANOKE, Va - Keep an eye to the sky Tuesday night. Jupiter goes into opposition, which happens every 13 months.

This is when Earth IS smack dab between the sun and the solar system's largest planet. This will make Jupiter appear a little brighter, though not as bright as Venus.

Venus sets in the west, as Jupiter rises in the east at nightfall. By midnight, Jupiter will appear in the southern sky.

You won't need a telescope to see it, but you should stay away from bright lights. Let us know if you see it by sending a message to our WSLS Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.