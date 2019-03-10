Keeping things dry and fairly warm through much of the week

ROANOKE, Va. - Through the first 69 days of 2019, we've seen at least a trace of precipitation on 46 of those days. For the mathematicians at home, that's two-thirds of the year so far.

We get a much needed break from the rain, and that really started Sunday morning for us. That break lasts through at least Thursday afternoon for many in our region.

It's not until Thursday night and Friday that we see a brief shot of rain returning before drying out next weekend.

Monday won't necessarily be a repeat of Sunday temperature-wise. Still, highs in the 60s should be just fine under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We'll cool down a bit Tuesday and perhaps Wednesday, before warming back into the 60s region-wide Thursday and Friday. Expect things to cool down quite a bit in time for St. Patrick's Day weekend.

