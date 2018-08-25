Lane dumps 3-4 FEET of rain over parts of Hawaii's Big Island

ROANOKE, Va. - Lane, once a major hurricane south of Hawaii, weakened to a tropical storm early Saturday. Even though its rank isn't what it used to be, it is still a dangerous storm.

And even though the storm hasn't officially made landfall, it's left its mark especially on the Big Island.

Lane has almost consistently been south of the island chain, putting the Big Island in a very bad situation. Counter-clockwise flow around hurricanes pushes all of that Pacific moisture right onto the island.

The mountainous terrain has forced that moisture upward, enhancing rain rates and leading to catastrophic flooding and landslides.

This just goes to show that it doesn't take landfall for tropical cyclones to have devastating impacts.

One area, Hilo, has seen just about as much rain in the last five days as we've seen all year long. Get this. 2018 has been our eighth wettest year on record.

Some areas, like Waiakea Uka, have seen even more than that. As of 6 a.m. Saturday (eastern time), Waiakea Uka received roughly 45 inches of rain. More rain has been pouring over parts of the Big Island throughout the day Saturday too.

In fact, the all-time record for tropical cyclone-induced rain in the U.S. could be broken. That record was just set one year ago when Hurricane Harvey stalled over the Texas Gulf Coast. 60.58 inches of rain fell in Nederland, which is just northeast of Houston.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.