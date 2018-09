ROANOKE, Va - Fog is once again the main threat for your morning commute. Once the fog burns off later this morning, sunshine takes over helping air temperatures climb into to around 90. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like the low-to-mid-90s.

With the heating-of-the-day, a stray storm or two is possible. Most will stay dry.

90s stick with us through Friday, with cooler changes arriving by the weekend.

