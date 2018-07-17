Less humid, more comfortable air moving in

ROANOKE, Va. - A cold front helped trigger showers and storms Tuesday afternoon in southwest and central Virginia. As that front passes, the winds of change blow in.

It may take a little time, but dew points will drop into the 50s for parts of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and the NRV. In Southside, dew points will still be in the low to mid 60s.

No matter how you slice it, it will still feel much more comfortable for us. That will continue to be the case Thursday, before the weather pattern changes for the cooler and for the wetter.

For much of June and July, the jet stream has been far north. That has allowed heat to build in and for lawns to turn a little brown.

An area of high pressure in the western U.S. will force the jet stream south into our region this coming weekend.

This will set of rounds of rain and storms, starting this weekend. Most of the rain will be beneficial for us. However, due to the high amount of moisture in the atmosphere - we could see isolated flooding between Saturday and Tuesday. The threat for an isolated severe storm, containing hail or high winds, also can't be ruled out. That's especially the case Saturday and Sunday.

For updates on the forecast, be sure to keep checking back on air, online, on social media and on our 10 Weather app.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.