Light rain,snow arrive Tuesday, blast of cold through Thursday

ROANOKE, Va - Most of the morning commute will be dry, especially along and east of Interstate 81. A few rain/snow showers will be possible in the Highlands, 77 corridor and Mountain Empire, but the steadiest will arrive after the commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect untl 7 Tuesday evening along and west of Intersate 81.

Most accumualtions of snow will be light, an inch or less, but there will be an opportunity for a little more west of Intersate 81(pink).

Scattered rain will change to snow showers as a strong Arctic cold front sweeps east. Travel will likely become slick later Tuesday morning through the evening commute.

Most of the snow is done for the evening commute, but roads may be icy as anything that is wet/snow covered will freeze with the rapidly falling temperatures.

The wind will pick up later Tuesday and into Wednesday sending wind chills to the single digits overnight. Wind chills will dip below zero by Thursday morning.

The Arctic chill relaxes big-time heading into next week with 50s/60s possible to close out the weekend and start next work week.

