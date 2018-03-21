Light snow continues Wednesday; windy tonight

The snow continues to come down, but nowhere near as hard as it did Tuesday night. Snow rates were well above an inch per hour as thundersnow moved through the region.

Bands of snow will move in and out of the area through the morning before tapering off later this afternoon. An additional 1-2" of snow is possible along and south of 460 on top of what has already fallen. An additional 2-4" of snow will be possible north.

ROAD CONDITIONS

Main roads for the most part are just wet, but side streets are fairing much worse this morning.

WINDS

Later tonight, the winds take over, at times gusting more than 30 mph. Spotty power outages are possible, especially where the heavier snow accumulated weighing down limbs and power lines.

