Light snow falling, black ice Monday morning

ROANOKE, Va - The heavy snow is over, but a few bands of light snow continue across the region. Even if roads have been cleared and just look wet, use caution as black ice is possible with below-freezing temperatures.

The thaw, re-freeze cycle will continue through the middle of the week as temperatures climb into the 40s and fall back into the teens and 20s.

If you are without power, please take strides to keep you and your family safe. Often times in cold weather fatalities occur from efforts to try and stay warm.

