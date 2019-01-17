Light snow, mix arrive later Thursday, warmer Friday

ROANOKE, Va. - We are quiet to start Wednesday, but that will change in a sense later this evening. We’re not expecting a lot of snow, it’s just coming at an inopportune time when the evening rush is getting underway. Places along and west of I-81 could pick up a dusting to an inch of snow from this evening through very early tomorrow morning.

The Highlands could see 1-3” of snow. The light snow will end as a light mix or light rain before the morning commute tomorrow. While the precipitation will be done for the Friday morning commute, things could still be a little slick.

THIS WEEKEND

The bigger system comes in Saturday afternoon to evening. For most of the event a cold rain will be falling. As cold air plunges in, some of that rain will change to snow as the system exits. Accumulations if any will be on the light side.

Behind this system, lies the coldest air of the season. We’ll go from near 50 degrees Sunday morning back to the single digits and teens by Monday morning. A flash freeze will be possible Monday as temperatures crash freezing the water leftover by the rain.

Wind chills Monday morning will likely be below zero along and west of I-81. It will turn even colder getting into the last week of January.

