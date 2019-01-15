Light snow, mix returns Thursday Night

ROANOKE, Va. - A weak system will push through region late Thursday and into early Friday. Air will be cold enough for the precipitation to fall as snow in the Highlands and some sleet, freezing rain to mix in along the 460 corridor.

A dusting to 1" of snow will be possible from Covington to Buena Vista and Lexington. 1-3" of snow will be possible in the Highlands.

Temperatures will be too warm south of 460 and therefore mainly rain is expected. A bigger system arrives over the weekend, but the dominant precipitation type looks to be rain changing to snow. A blast of Arctic air plows through Sunday afternoon.

