Light snow, rain west of I-81, big warm-up coming

ROANOKE, Va. - It’s chilly to start Friday, but it’s not as frigid or windy as Thursday. Highs Friday climb back into the low-40s, more seasonable for this time of the year.

Mountain snow showers will be likely, with a few flakes or rain drops sneaking over the mountains along and west of I-81. Snow accumulations will be held to the Highlands.

A dusting of snow will be possible from Covington and Lexington and points north, while a couple of inches will be possible into ski country in West Virginia.

The weekend is looking gorgeous. With a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday, highs climb back into the 50s.

We’ll make a run for the 60s Monday, and if a cold front slows down a bit Tuesday, we could flirt with 70 degrees.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.