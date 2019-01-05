Light snow Saturday morning above 3,000 feet in elevation

ROANOKE, Va. - If you were doubting winter at all, just go above 3,000 feet in elevation to places like Mountain Lake or Whitetop Mountain. That's where we saw some light snow and bitter wind chills Saturday morning.

You can check out some video shot by Billy Bowling on my Facebook page, showcasing the gusty wind, cold air and snow!

Light snow could be seen covering the ground at UVA's Mountain Lake Biological Station.

The weather dries out Saturday, but the wind will be a big factor for many parts of the region.

