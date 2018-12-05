Likelihood of Sunday-Monday winter storm increasing

ROANOKE, Va. - We've been talking about this storm since late last week. The closer and closer we get, the more and more that things come into focus. A significant winter storm, mainly involving snow, looks likely for parts of Virginia and the Carolinas.

WHERE WE STAND NOW

Saturday looks mainly dry for our area, as does Thursday and Friday. That gives you ample time to a) get updates to the forecast and b) prepare if that's what you feel is necessary for you and your family. The bulk of snow in the forecast comes from mid-day Sunday on and off through Monday afternoon.

Weather balloons will be launched into the system by Thursday, at which point we'll start to get more reliable data. That's why we have yet to release snowfall amounts, as of 4-5 days prior to the storm.

WHY AREN'T YOU SAYING HOW MUCH?

I get that we live in a society where we want things and want them now. However, we'd rather be right and confident than be first and have a lucky guess work out.

For example, the European model has gone from giving us 5" of snow in Roanoke to 24" to 9" all within 24 hours. It did a similar kind of flip-flop days before Florence hit.

Overall trends have pointed toward plowable/shovelable snow. We are starting to notice a trend that a 50-100 mile shift north or south could either a) enhance or b) cut down the amount of snow you receive in your backyard.

Rather than put out a map and change it multiple times, we want to know that the forecast we're giving you is the most accurate one we can give. Whether or not someone else has put out a snow map has no bearing on what we do here at StormTeam 10.

We've got you covered either way.

WHAT DO WE DO?

1. You keep checking back for updates. Make sure not to oversaturate your brain with information. Find one source, and stick with it. We hope to be that source for you.

2. If you want to gas up the generator, the snow blower, the car and/or get groceries, by all means - go for it! If that's what makes you feel safe and prepared for whatever may come, who are we to stop you?

3. Understand. Understand that we are working hard to analyze this information and keep you as informed as you can in a responsible manner. Jeff Haniewich was up until 4:15 a.m. Wednesday looking at data. The rest of us aren't very far behind him in that regard.

