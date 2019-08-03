Limited weekend storm chances

ROANOKE, Va. - Locations that saw rain Friday afternoon and evening are waking up to thick fog this Saturday morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for locations along and west of the Parkway.

The fog should dissipate by mid-morning.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop Saturday afternoon.

The best chance will be along and west of I-81.

Any precipitation that does develop will be ending before sunset.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and patchy fog develops late.

We keep the rain chances going for Sunday afternoon, but any precipitation that does develop will be isolated in nature.

The precipitation will be more scattered on Monday.

As a result, temperatures will be held down in the 70s and lower 80s.

After Monday, shower and thunderstorm chances will be more isolated with highs hovering in the 80s.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.