Limited wildfire smoke in our area Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. - Looking up, you have probably seen some filtered sunshine Wednesday. Some of that has to do with high clouds in the region. Smoke from wildfires out west has moved east, thanks to a slight change in the upper level air pattern.

The amount of smoke being observed is limited. There are no air quality alerts in place. In fact, our air quality registers as 'Good' Wednesday.

Forecast projections do not show this getting any worse for us throughout the rest of the day.

