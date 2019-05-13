Lingering showers Monday, turning breezy for the afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. - Showers will gradually come to an end later Monday, but for the morning commute, a few lingering showers and fog wil be around. Rain chances drop throughout the day making way for more sunshine Tuesday.

The breeze returns later Monday as the system that provided rain and severe weather over Mother's Day weekend pulls away.

COOL NIGHTS RETURN:

Monday night and Tuesday night will feature overnight lows dipping into the 40s for most of the region. A summer-like warm-up is coming, however by the end of the work week. By Thursday we hover near 80 with the mid-80s returning Friday.

