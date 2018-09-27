Localized flash flooding expected through Thursday night

ROANOKE, Va. - As of Thursday afternoon, Flash Flood Watches were issued for parts of the StormTeam 10 viewing area. You can get the latest alerts issued here.

Pockets of heavy rain will ride up from the Tennessee-North Carolina line and into southwest and central Virginia.

Heavier rain will start out this evening along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway before slowly migrating eastward.

Our main concern will be the opportunity for localized flash flooding, with mudslides being possible on some mountain roads.

While the tornado threat is low, it isn't necessarily zero. It all depends on the location of a front that sagged south of the area this morning.

If the front lifts north, there will be the threat for an isolated tornado south of 460 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday. If it stays south, then the threat for an isolated tornado stays along the North Carolina-Virginia border.

