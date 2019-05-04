Localized flooding, high wind gusts possible with storms through Saturday evening

ROANOKE, Va. - While most of Saturday has been dry, the advertised showers and storms are moving in from Tennessee and North Carolina for the evening.

As they do so, they're moving into a warm and humid environment. This leads to the potential for torrential rain, frequent lightning and perhaps some high wind gusts and small hail. This especially seems to be the case near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway up until about 8 p.m.

The deeper into the evening we go, as the sun sets, the severe weather threat should diminish. However, there will still be some heavier pockets of rain around.

Batch #1 of rain leaves Saturday night, and then Batch #2 comes in for the first half of Sunday. Some thunder and lightning will be possible across Southside, but the threat for large hail and damaging wind will be rather low.

Expect a few spotty storms around Sunday afternoon, but nothing totally widespread. High temperatures only have the opportunity to reach into the 70s for Cinco de Mayo.

Just make sure you have some rain gear and a way to get weather info Sunday, in case your plans require you being outdoors.

Once Sunday night and Monday arrives, we'll notice a pretty nice difference in how things will feel. Dew points drop, meaning it won't feel nearly as humid as it has in recent days.

Once the humidity increases, the chance for rain and storms will as well. That looks to be Wednesday and then again as we get closer to next weekend.

